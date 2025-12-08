Homan: Trump Rescues Over 62K Kids From Human Trafficking

White House border czar Tom Homan said the Trump administration has rescued more than 62,000 migrant children from human trafficking.

"Over half a million children were smuggled into this country under Joe Biden. They lost track of 300,000," Homan said Sunday on "Fox & Friends."

Homan was referring to a Department of Homeland Security inspector general report that found nearly 291,000 unaccompanied minors had not yet been issued immigration court notices as of May 2024, and about 32,000 had missed hearings.

The watchdog report did not state that those children were definitively "missing," but it warned that DHS lacked the tools to reliably track their whereabouts and respond to risks.

Homan described President Donald Trump's second-term response as immediate and aggressive.

"President Trump committed on day one that we will do everything we can to find every one of these children," Homan said.

Federal agencies launched joint operations to locate kids released to sponsors who never followed up, disappeared from contact, or were flagged for potential criminal exploitation.

DHS has also said it uncovered a backlog of tens of thousands of neglected child-safety leads and restarted investigations into suspect sponsors.

"We know many of them are in sex trafficking. Many are in forced labor. Many are being abused," Homan added, saying investigators have found children working in dangerous jobs and being sold for sex.

He declined to share details about particular cases. "I can't discuss some of the mistreatment we found out about."

The 62,000 figure cited by Homan has been widely reported in conservative media, though the administration hasn't released a full public breakdown of how that number was calculated, such as how many of the children were newly located versus already in federal custody, or how many cases involved confirmed trafficking.

Still, Homan framed the effort as a moral imperative tied directly to border enforcement.

"President Trump again proved why he's the greatest president in my lifetime," he said. "Over 62,000 children rescued."