Angel Studios Projects $150M in Revenue for 'Sound of Freedom'

Sunday, 30 July 2023 07:16 PM EDT

The new hit film "Sound of Freedom," which delivers a devastating exposé of child sex trafficking, is projected to reach $150 million in revenue on Sunday, according to a press release from Angel Studios.

"Throughout our fourth weekend, audiences have continued to show up and support 'Sound of Freedom,' and our theatrical partners have given us ample real estate to meet that continued demand," Brandon Purdie, the head of Theatrical Distribution at Angel Studios, stated Sunday. "We now know that this incredible film is going to surpass the $150 million mark domestically, and we're strongly positioned to go well past that."

According to IMDbPro's Box Office Mojo, "Sound of Freedom" sat at the No. 4 spot for the top theater releases. Standing at No. 1 was the "Barbie" movie, followed by "Oppenheimer," and Disney's "Haunted Mansion."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Sunday, 30 July 2023 07:16 PM
