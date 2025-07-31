US Weighs China Travel Warning Amid Chikungunya Virus Spike

The Trump administration is considering issuing a travel warning for Americans planning to visit China amid a rising outbreak of chikungunya, a mosquito-borne virus that has infected nearly 5,000 people in the country since July, according to The Independent.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reportedly preparing the potential travel notice following nearly 3,000 new infections recorded over the past week in Guangdong province, a densely populated region bordering Hong Kong.

The surge marks a rapid increase since the first chikungunya case appeared there in early July, fueling fears of further spread.

"CDC is aware of the reported chikungunya outbreak in Guangdong Province in China and is currently assessing the size and extent of the outbreak," a spokesperson for the CDC told The Independent.

Chikungunya, transmitted primarily through the bites of infected mosquitoes, causes fever and joint pain. Other symptoms include headaches, muscle aches, joint swelling, and skin rashes. Severe infections can sometimes result in long-term disability.

Currently, there is no cure for chikungunya. Health authorities emphasize the importance of preventive measures, including the use of insect repellent, protective clothing, and mosquito nets.

Although the CDC has not yet classified the situation as a Level 3 ("Reconsider All Nonessential Travel") or Level 4 ("Avoid All Travel") risk, officials remain cautious due to chikungunya's ability to spread rapidly through international travelers.

Previously, the CDC has issued Level 2 advisories, urging enhanced precautions, for chikungunya outbreaks near the Indian Ocean, as well as warnings for mpox in Liberia and Sierra Leone and yellow fever in South America.

The World Health Organization recently sounded the alarm, urging global action to prevent another international chikungunya epidemic similar to the one that swept continents two decades ago.

Diana Rojas Alvarez, a medical officer at WHO, stated there are roughly 5.6 billion people at risk across 119 countries, underscoring the global threat posed by chikungunya.

Outbreaks of the virus have become increasingly common and severe since 2004, driven by adaptations enabling the virus to spread more easily through mosquito populations.

So far this year, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control reported about 240,000 cases and 90 deaths across at least 16 countries, highlighting chikungunya's broad geographic reach.

The Trump administration has not yet announced a final decision regarding the travel warning, but health authorities recommend travelers remain vigilant and follow CDC guidance.