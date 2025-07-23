WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: chikungunya virus | indian ocean | who | mosquitoes

Cases of Chikungunya Virus Rising, WHO Says

By    |   Wednesday, 23 July 2025 03:31 PM EDT

The chikungunya virus is spreading rapidly, the World Health Organization has warned.

The virus, spread primarily by the Aedes mosquito, is most common in Asia and Africa. A worldwide epidemic in 2004-2005 occurred when nearly half a million people were infected, the Daily Mail reported.

The virus can cause symptoms such as fever and joint pain and life-threatening complications related to the heart and brain, the Daily Mail reported. To avoid the virus, people should use inspect repellent and wear long-sleeve shirts to prevent mosquito bites, experts told the Daily Mail.

Outbreaks have occurred on the islands of La Reunion, Mayotte, and Mauritius, and the virus has killed 80 people in 14 countries since the beginning of the year, according to the Daily Mail.

The virus has also spread to Madagascar, Somalia, Kenya, and India, the Daily Mail reported. Cases have also been reported in France and Italy.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued an elevated risk of exposure notice for the virus for Americans visiting Brazil, Colombia, India, Mexico, Nigeria, Pakistan, the Philippines, and Thailand. 

About 200 cases of the virus were reported in 2024 in the United States, the Daily Mail said.

In late 2023, the Food and Drug Administration approved a vaccine for chikungunya for people over the age of 18 who are at increased risk of exposure to the virus, known as IXCHIQ, the Daily Mail reported.

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The chikungunya virus is spreading rapidly, the World Health Organization has warned.
chikungunya virus, indian ocean, who, mosquitoes
234
2025-31-23
Wednesday, 23 July 2025 03:31 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved