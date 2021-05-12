Supply Chain Disruptions Cause Chick-fil-A to Ration Sauce

Fast food chain Chick-fil-A recently announced that they would be rationing their sauces due to “industry-wide shortages,” according to a new report from the Daily Mail.

The Daily Mail notes that some customers received an email from Chick-fil-A saying that “[D]ue to industry-wide shortages, we are currently limiting the number of sauces provided.” The email, according to the report, says that customers will only be allowed to have one sauce per entrée, two per meal, and three for a 30-count of nuggets.

A spokesperson for Chick-fil-A told The Hill that "[D]ue to industry-wide supply chain disruptions, some Chick-fil-A restaurants are experiencing a shortage of select items, like sauces. We are actively working to make adjustments to solve this issue quickly and apologize to our Guests for any inconvenience.”

The Hill reports that the present sauce shortage is due to supply chain issues and labor shortages, but, even with the sauce limits, Chick-fil-A has not been affected by the chicken shortage that other companies have been hurt by.

These sauce shortages come at the same time that much of the U.S. is experiencing a gas shortage, due to a ransomware attack on Colonial Pipeline. The pipeline, the largest in the U.S., restarted operations Wednesday, although it will take several days to return to its regular functioning.