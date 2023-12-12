Chicago Suburbs Reject Migrant Buses Amid Influx Crisis

In the Chicago suburbs of Cicero and Rosemont, authorities have taken measures against buses transporting illegal migrants from El Paso, Texas, the Washington Examiner reported Tuesday.

Rosemont police only allowed migrants to leave the bus if they had someone there to pick them up, according to Mayor Brad Stephens, who added officers threatened to impound the bus and arrest the driver for endangering the passengers if he let them out. The Rosemont Village Board is considering an ordinance to support the officers.

Cicero went a step further, imposing fines for bus companies that allow homeless migrants to disseminate, with a $750 fine per person.

This response reflects a broader trend among Chicago suburbs addressing the influx of illegal immigrants. Schaumburg and Elk Grove Village, for example, have enacted ordinances to restrict housing options for migrants, citing health and community concerns.

But Oak Park has committed $1 million in state and federal COVID-19 funds to house migrants in hotels, addressing what Village President Vicki Scaman calls a humanitarian crisis.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson said he plans to relocate nearly 1,600 migrants from police stations to permanent camps. Johnson said he inherited the migrant crisis from former Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

On the East Coast, New York Mayor Eric Adams criticized the federal government's response to the crisis in a hearing Tuesday, highlighting the disproportionate burden on cities and the potential impact on city budgets, including possible layoffs.