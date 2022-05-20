×
Tags: chicago | shooting | dead | wounded

Police: Chicago Shooting Leaves 2 People Dead, 8 Wounded

chicago police work at the scene of a shooting
Chicago police work at the scene of a shooting near East Chicago Avenue and North State Street in the Near North Side neighborhood in Chicago on May 19, 2022. (Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
 

Friday, 20 May 2022 07:11 AM

Two people are dead and another eight wounded following a shooting in Chicago, authorities said.

The shooting happened about 10:40 p.m. Thursday near a McDonald's restaurant on the city's Near North Side, a few blocks from the city’s Magnificent Mile shopping district. One person was taken into custody and a weapon was recovered, police said in a statement.

The shooting comes amid a surge in deadly violence in the city in recent years. And it follows a deadly shooting last weekend in downtown Chicago’s Millennium Park that killed a teen and led the city to tighten a curfew for young people as part of efforts to curb violence.

Police didn't immediately release the names or ages of the dead in Thursday's shooting. Additional details about the circumstances of the shooting weren't immediately released. An investigation was ongoing.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Friday, 20 May 2022 07:11 AM
