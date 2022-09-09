Chicago Passes Texas Migrant Busloads on to a Suburb

The sanctuary city of Chicago is reportedly shipping migrants bused from the Texas border to a suburb where the mayor has vowed to "defund sanctuary cities."

Chicago's buses of migrants, mostly families with children, are being bused on to the Burr Ridge suburb to stay at the Hampton Inn in DuPage County, according to reports.

"On Wednesday, Sept. 7, the Village of Burr Ridge learned that 64 refugees, among many bused to Chicago from Texas, were transported from the Salvation Army Shield of Hope in Chicago and assigned to temporary hotel housing in Burr Ridge," a village spokesperson told NBC 5.

"Neither Village elected officials nor staff were consulted or contacted about this decision and we are now gathering information to keep our community updated."

Burr Ridge, led by Republican Mayor Garry Grasso, also took on asylum-seeking refugees from Afghanistan, "who have now found permanent housing and employment," according to NBC 5.

"I am concerned neither the village administrator nor I were told about this," Grasso told WGN-9. "We want to know: Why Burr Ridge?"

The shipping of migrants out of Chicago to the suburbs comes after Mayor Lori Lightfoot claimed to be welcoming the migrants bused to her so-called sanctuary city.

"This is such an important moment for Chicago as our city has been a sanctuary for thousands of newcomers," Lightfoot said in a statement last Wednesday, according to NBC-5. "We are welcoming them and we will not turn our backs on those who need our help the most.

"We understand that many are fleeing violent, traumatic, or otherwise unstable environments. We will respond with essential services while these individuals navigate the next steps of their journey and our community partners have been working diligently to provide a safety net."

Illinois Democrat Gov. J.B. Pritzker called the influx of southern border migrants into his state "disgusting," denouncing Texas GOP Gov. Greg Abbott for sending migrants "wherever he wants."

"What the governor of Texas is doing is disgusting and it needs to stop," Pritzker told WGN-9. "It shouldn't be that the governor of Texas is taking these people and treating them like cattle, treating them like property, putting them on buses and sending them wherever he wants to send them."

Burr Ridge's Grasso has talked publicly about a desire to "defund sanctuary cities," but he notes the village board has not taken an official position on being a sanctuary for illegal immigrants. Still, after taking in asylum-seekers from Afghanistan, Burr Ridge is being used as a destination for Chicago's illegal immigrants.