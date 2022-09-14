×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: chicago | migrants | lori lightfoot | jb pritzker

Chicago Mayor Supports State of Emergency Over Migrant Crisis

lori lightfoot speaking
Lori Lightfoot (Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 14 September 2022 03:18 PM EDT

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Wednesday issued a statement supporting Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker's declaration of a state of emergency to provide housing and medical care to migrants.

"We welcome Governor Pritzker's declaration of a State of Emergency and need the resources the Governor can now provide, including the assistance of the National Guard, to respond to this crisis," Lightfoot said in a statement on Twitter.

She added: "I am proud to be joined by Governor Pritzker, Cook County Board President [Toni] Preckwinkle, and other government leaders to align on our strategy to continue welcoming migrants who have been and continue to be inhumanely bused to Chicago by [Texas] Governor [Greg] Abbott."

Lightfoot noted, "Since August 31st, the City has received approximately 364 migrants. We expect this number to grow as more buses arrive in Chicago. The City along with County, State, & federal agencies are working together to welcome & coordinate the safe passage of all newly arriving migrants."

Lightfoot went on to criticize Abbott's busing policy as a "political stunt" that "continues to put lives at risk and add unnecessary trauma to the lives of people — human beings — who are simply trying to find safety and start a new life."

Lightfoot also said: "Neither he nor anyone else on his team in Texas has communicated with the City, which has confirmed what we've suspected all along. Governor Abbott is creating intentional chaos to reignite anti-immigrant sentiment and attempt to strain City systems — especially Sanctuary Cities."

She added: "Unfortunately for him, his plan won't work because here in Chicago and Illinois, we stand united to help migrants get the help, support, and resources necessary to build a better life for themselves and their families."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Wednesday issued a statement supporting Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker's declaration of a state of emergency to provide housing and medical care to migrants.
chicago, migrants, lori lightfoot, jb pritzker
289
2022-18-14
Wednesday, 14 September 2022 03:18 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved