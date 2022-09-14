Chicago Mayor Supports State of Emergency Over Migrant Crisis

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Wednesday issued a statement supporting Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker's declaration of a state of emergency to provide housing and medical care to migrants.

"We welcome Governor Pritzker's declaration of a State of Emergency and need the resources the Governor can now provide, including the assistance of the National Guard, to respond to this crisis," Lightfoot said in a statement on Twitter.

She added: "I am proud to be joined by Governor Pritzker, Cook County Board President [Toni] Preckwinkle, and other government leaders to align on our strategy to continue welcoming migrants who have been and continue to be inhumanely bused to Chicago by [Texas] Governor [Greg] Abbott."

Lightfoot noted, "Since August 31st, the City has received approximately 364 migrants. We expect this number to grow as more buses arrive in Chicago. The City along with County, State, & federal agencies are working together to welcome & coordinate the safe passage of all newly arriving migrants."

Lightfoot went on to criticize Abbott's busing policy as a "political stunt" that "continues to put lives at risk and add unnecessary trauma to the lives of people — human beings — who are simply trying to find safety and start a new life."

Lightfoot also said: "Neither he nor anyone else on his team in Texas has communicated with the City, which has confirmed what we've suspected all along. Governor Abbott is creating intentional chaos to reignite anti-immigrant sentiment and attempt to strain City systems — especially Sanctuary Cities."

She added: "Unfortunately for him, his plan won't work because here in Chicago and Illinois, we stand united to help migrants get the help, support, and resources necessary to build a better life for themselves and their families."