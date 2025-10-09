Don't Use Force on Chicago Journalists, Judge Orders Feds

A federal judge in Illinois has temporarily barred the Trump administration from using force against journalists covering protests outside a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement site near Chicago.

Newsweek reported that the ruling follows a lawsuit claiming that federal agents used tear gas and other crowd-control weapons against reporters documenting anti-ICE demonstrations.

U.S. District Judge Sara L. Ellis issued the temporary restraining order on Thursday, prohibiting agents from dispersing, arresting, threatening, or using force against anyone they know or should reasonably recognize as a journalist — unless there is probable cause to believe that person has committed a crime.

The order specifically forbids the use of tear gas, pepper spray, or similar weapons against reporters.

Ellis also ruled that while journalists may be directed to relocate for safety or operational reasons, officers must provide "reasonable time to comply and an objectively reasonable opportunity to report and observe."

Agents are further barred from using riot-control weapons if doing so could foreseeably harm members of the press or others not posing an immediate threat.

The case was brought by reporters from Block Club Chicago, who alleged that Department of Homeland Security agents had engaged in a "pattern of extreme brutality" to silence the press.

The lawsuit alleges that agents fired less-lethal munitions directly at clearly identifiable journalists and subjected them to tear gas, threats, and arrests without justification.

Block Club executive editor Stephanie Lulay said the newsroom would continue to cover the protests but that fears of violence and arrest had hampered their work.

"We're taking this step to protect our journalists and to assert our First Amendment right to report," she said.

In response, Tricia McLaughlin, assistant secretary for public affairs at the Department of Homeland Security, told Newsweek that the department is committed to lawful enforcement and officer safety.

"The First Amendment protects speech and peaceful assembly — not rioting," she wrote.

McLaughlin emphasized that covering unlawful activity carries inherent risks, though DHS officers "take every reasonable precaution to mitigate those dangers."

Press groups welcomed the court's decision.

The Chicago Headline Club called it a "significant victory for press freedom," while the Chicago News Guild said targeting journalists endangered their safety and undermined their ability to report without fear.

The restraining order will remain in effect for two weeks as the case proceeds.

Protests against ICE operations continue around the area, particularly near the West Side suburban Broadview detention center, and in parts of downtown Chicago.

Demonstrators have gathered regularly since early September, denouncing recent federal enforcement actions and calling for greater transparency and restraint.

The demonstrations show no sign of ending as journalists get as close as they can to monitor the events.