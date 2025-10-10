Chicago Woman in Car Ramming Incident Faces Federal Charges

A Chicago woman who was shot multiple times by federal immigration agents was indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of impeding a federal officer with a deadly weapon.

Prosecutors alleged Marimar Martinez, 30, rammed the vehicle of federal agents with her own vehicle before they shot her, which they said was an act of self-defense and that she was armed.

Martinez's attorney, Christopher Parente, said footage from one of the agent's bodycams contradicted that account, and Martinez will plead not guilty at an arraignment scheduled for next week.

Another man, Anthony Ian Santos Ruiz, was also indicted Thursday in the same case.

The Department of Justice said Martinez and Ruiz, 21, used their cars to block federal agents' vehicles and rammed into them, according to CBS News. The DOJ said agents got out and fired five shots at Martinez, who was still inside her car.

Both she and Ruiz sped away from the scene. Ruiz was arrested outside his business a short time later. Court documents said Martinez was arrested at an auto body shop about a mile away. She was taken by ambulance to a hospital where she was treated, then released.