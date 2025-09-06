Expanded ICE Enforcement Expected to Begin Around Chicago

Communities across the Chicago metropolitan area are preparing for an increase in immigration enforcement that’s expected to begin on Saturday.

Local ABC 7 reported that as many as 300 federal enforcement agents plan to use the Naval Station Great Lakes in North Chicago as the coordination hub for the new expanded operations.

A local group has promoted a "No Trump — No Troops" protest in Chicago early Saturday evening.

President Donald Trump said earlier in the week that federal involvement could bring crime to a standstill in the Chicago area "in one month."

A small protest took place in the west side suburban community of Broadview on Friday outside a federal building that is expected to be used for processing detainees.

Illinois Democratic U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin went to the naval base on Friday looking for more information about the government’s ICE enforcement in the area. ABC7 reported that they were able to get a meeting with the base commander, who confirmed that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) requested office space and parking from Sept. 5 through Oct. 5.

The Navy granted the request but told the senators it is not providing housing or barracks, nor are federal immigration enforcement agents permitted to keep lethal weapons at the base. According to the senators, efforts to speak directly with DHS officials at the base were unsuccessful.

Communities throughout the Chicago metropolitan area have begun to adjust to the potential of heightened immigration enforcement.

The community of Wauconda has reportedly canceled its Latin Heritage Fest, with organizers citing safety concerns.

In Aurora, Fiestas Patrias will go forward this weekend, as the city’s events team coordinates with public safety departments.

In Chicago’s Little Village neighborhood, community leaders are encouraging residents to continue their daily routines while also preparing contingency plans.

ABC 7 also reported that Chicago Public Schools educators are getting involved. Teachers have begun distributing "know your rights" flyers to families, while the Chicago Teachers Union says it will deploy teams to monitor activity around schools.

Also in Chicago on Friday, a 33-year-old area resident was arrested by federal agents on felony charges related to his allegedly making violent online threats against ICE agents, and extending his threat to President Donald Trump. The man was arrested without incident at an apartment building parking lot in Downer’s Grove.