Bloody Weekend: 7 Killed by Gunfire in Chicago

Seven people were killed by gunfire and 33 sustained gunshot-related injuries over the weekend in Chicago, according to ABC 7 and the Chicago Sun-Times.

Among the homicides, a 17-year-old was shot and killed Sunday while reportedly attempting to purchase shoes "from a social media seller."

The recent rash of violence came after Newsmax last week chronicled Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker saying Chicago had become safer under Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

"Crime is coming down gradually in the city and across the state. It's going to take a little while. These things don't come down immediately. But it's getting better," Pritzker told CNBC last week.

Pritzker also said "crime prevention dollars" were being used to curb violence, and that Chicago officials were making efforts to "intervene on the street, literally providing jobs for young people."

There were 688 reported homicides in Chicago for 2022, down from the reported homicides for 2020 (776 homicides) and 2021 (802). However, 2022 still represents the fourth highest year for Chicago homicides since 1999.

Chicago is averaging roughly 1.54 homicides per day this year (according to data provided to the Sun-Times) during winter, historically lower for homicides than the rest of the year.

According to CurrentResults.com, this January has been the coldest of the past 10 years in Chicago, with an average temperature high of 31 degrees and low of 17.

Last week, Lightfoot said her plan to fight crime was showing early gains.

According to Chicago Police Department data, there were 66,855 criminal complaints filed in 2022, a 29% increase in complaints, compared to the 47,452 from 2021.