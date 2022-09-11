×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: chicago | flooding

Flash Floods Hit Chicago Metro Area, Stranding Cars

Sunday, 11 September 2022 01:19 PM EDT

The National Weather Service on Sunday issued a flash flood warning for part of northeastern Illinois including Chicago's northern metro area, after heavy rains flooded viaducts, stranded cars, and sent water surging into basements.

Chicagoans shared photos and videos on social media of cars partially submerged beneath underpasses and plumes of water shooting up from sidewalks.

The Chicago Bears showed no signs of canceling a planned football game with the San Francisco 49ers at noon local time (1700 GMT), posting videos of the team warming up in pounding rain on a sodden field.

Even after the heaviest rain had ended by around 11 a.m. CT, the NWS warned that roads would remain flooded until the water had time to recede.

The city on Twitter urged residents to avoid driving through standing water on streets, viaducts and low-lying areas.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, or the IPCC, predicts more extreme flooding for the Midwest.

Extreme rainfall events - "very local, very intense, and hard to predict" - have increased in recent years, according to Chicago's water management office.

Such rains can dump 2 inches (5 cm) per hour on a neighborhood, overwhelming local sewers, filling mains and pushing water into residents' basements via private drains. As a result, the city has begun installing water blockers on catch basins that prevent sewers from flooding but can worsen street floods.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The National Weather Service on Sunday issued a flash flood warning for part of northeastern Illinois including Chicago's northern metro area, after heavy rains flooded viaducts, stranded cars, and sent water surging into basements.Chicagoans shared photos and videos on...
chicago, flooding
228
2022-19-11
Sunday, 11 September 2022 01:19 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved