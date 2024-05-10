Dems Aim to Stymie Protesters at August Convention

The ghosts of 1968 still haunt the Democratic National Convention.

As they gear up for their August shindig in Chicago, Democrats are taking steps to prevent the event from being engulfed in chaos and protests.

The 1968 Democratic National Convention, also held in Chicago, was marred by anti-war protesters who clashed with police in Grant Park and disrupted the proceedings, chanting "the whole world is watching," all captured on national television.

To prevent a similar scene in 2024, Democrats are considering conducting party business before the convention takes place or moving it away from the United Center, the main venue, according to a Politico report. Democrats also are considering making more of the convention virtual, akin to the 2020 convention which was held during the COVID-19 pandemic, Politico said.

"If there is one peep in that hall, the networks will be all over it," a convention planner told Politico.

College campuses have been engulfed in protests over the war in Gaza while appearances by President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are frequently interrupted by protesters.

Democrats are no stranger to party disunity at the convention. In 2008, avid Hillary Clinton supporters refused to back Barack Obama, using the slogan PUMA (Party Unity My A**), while vocal Bernie Sanders supporters disrupted the proceedings in 2016, Politico said.

In the event of loud protests, organizers told Politico they will stage a war room and drown them out with chants like "four more years."

Concerns have also been raised about Brandon Johnson, the newly elected mayor of Chicago, who has expressed support for protests and demonstrations.

"Without protests and real demands of a government, people of color and women do not have a place in society," Johnson has said.

Johnson told Politico he wanted the convention to be "safe, vibrant and energetic," while also wanting young people to "see what democracy really looks like." Politico said Johnson did not mention Biden or his reelection.

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker, who has a strained relationship with Johnson, will be mainly in charge of running the convention. He told Politico he doesn't think he will have to call in the National Guard unless the city asks.

"It would be completely inappropriate to just march into a city," Pritzker said.