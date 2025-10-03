DHS Illegals Blitz Tops 1,000 Arrests as Noem Joins Chicago Raids

More than 1,000 illegal aliens in Illinois have been arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and U.S. Border Patrol officers as part of Operation Midway Blitz, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said Friday.

The milestone came the same day Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem traveled to Chicago, where she joined agents on raids.

One of the raids, which netted several detentions, was at a Walmart.

DHS officials say the operation is pulling some of the "worst of the worst" off the streets.

Arrests include pedophiles, child abusers, kidnappers, gang members, and armed robbers.

The crackdown began Sept. 8 and was named in honor of Katie Abraham, killed in Illinois by a drunk-driving illegal alien.

DHS said Chicago and other Illinois cities have become havens for criminals because of Gov. JB Pritzker's sanctuary policies.

"Operation Midway Blitz is making Illinois safe again," said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin.

"Our brave law enforcement has made more than 1,000 arrests — even while working without pay because of the Democrats' shutdown."

One arrested was convicted of aggravated battery against a 3-year-old.

Another, a confirmed MS-13 member, had prior arrests for mob action and property damage.

DHS says gang affiliates from Mexico, Mauritania, and Venezuela's feared Tren de Aragua were among those detained.

While Noem met with ICE staff at the Broadview detention facility outside Chicago, protests erupted outside.

Demonstrators tried to block vehicles, some clashing with state police and Border Patrol.

Illinois State Police shut down streets, rolled in concrete barriers, and deployed riot helmets and batons.

At one point, protesters were shoved back after breaking through a line.

Officers say agitators have repeatedly hurled objects and tried to breach the facility.

Federal agents responded with tear gas, pepper balls, and other projectiles.

At least five people face federal charges from recent confrontations.

"President [Donald] Trump and Secretary Noem will not allow continued violence or repeat offenders to terrorize our neighborhoods and victimize our children," McLaughlin said.