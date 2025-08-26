WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: chicago | brandon johnson | policing | crime | safety | police officers | funding

Chicago Mayor Dodges Policing Questions on MSNBC

By    |   Tuesday, 26 August 2025 08:04 PM EDT

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson repeatedly skirted a question about whether federal funding for 5,000 more police officers would make his city safer in a Tuesday interview on MSNBC.

Appearing on "Morning Joe" on the cable network President Donald Trump calls "MSDNC" — DNC for Democratic National Committee — Johnson, a progressive Democrat who staunchly defends the city's sanctuary policies, dodged questions five times about whether more police would help stem crime in Chicago.

"Would you also like to get federal funding to help put 5,000 cops on the streets in Chicago? Would that help drive down crime?" host Joe Scarborough began.

"Policing by itself is not the full strategy," Johnson said before being cut off by Scarborough.

After a second similar exchange, Scarborough asked a third time: "Do you believe that the streets of Chicago would be safer if there were more uniformed police officers on the streets of Chicago?"

"I believe the city of Chicago and cities across America would be safer if we actually had, you know, affordable housing. Look, I'm not saying —" Johnson began, before Scarborough cut him off again, saying he needed "a simple yes or no" from Johnson.

Johnson called adding more police an "antiquated approach" when pressed a fourth time, as Scarborough pressed him a fifth time.

"We are working hard to make sure our police department is fully supported. I don't believe that just simply putting out an arbitrary number of officers is the answer. What I'm saying is: it's policing and affordable housing. It's policing and mental and behavioral healthcare services. It's policing and youth employment. It's a full package," Johnson said.

"Of course, we want to make sure our police department is fully supported."

Johnson's interview comes as the Trump administration is reportedly set to deploy U.S. troops to Chicago next month, a move similar to what Trump has done in Washington.

"Chicago's a mess," Trump said in the Oval Office on Friday, singling out Chicago as his next target after the nation's capital. "You have an incompetent mayor. Grossly incompetent. And we'll straighten that one out probably next. That'll be our next one after this. And it won't even be tough."

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson repeatedly skirted a question about whether federal funding for 5,000 more police officers would make his city safer in a Tuesday interview on MSNBC.
chicago, brandon johnson, policing, crime, safety, police officers, funding, donald trump
360
2025-04-26
Tuesday, 26 August 2025 08:04 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved