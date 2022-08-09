Wyoming Dems Implored to Vote for Cheney in GOP Primary

Reps. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., and Tom Malinowski, D-N.J., are asking Democrats in Wyoming to "temporarily switch parties" for Saturday's primary day as a means of helping Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., win the state's GOP House primary.

Phillips and Malinkowski have recorded campaign advertisements on Cheney's behalf.

In one spot, Phillips said to Wyoming viewers, "You might be a little surprised that I'd be supporting Liz Cheney in her bid to continue representing Wyoming in the U.S. House, but principle must always come before politics, and nobody has shown more honor, integrity, and courage than she."

For Malinkowski's Wyoming-centric ad, he says, "Liz Cheney and I don't agree on everything. But we're on the same side today, fighting for a country where we settle our differences by voting, not violence."

Malinkowski and Phillips were alluding to Cheney's role with the House select committee for the Jan. 6, 2021 unrest at the Capitol, a nine-member panel comprised of seven Democrats and only two Republicans: Cheney and Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.

Cheney has been front and center with the Jan. 6 investigations, particularly with sworn testimony against former President Donald Trump.

The Jan. 6 panel has no formal judicial power, and none of the defendants in the hearings has been granted due process in being able to cross-examine witnesses, or rebut any witness testimony.

Added to that, the Republican House leadership has had no pre-public access to potentially sensitive materials presented at the Jan. 6 hearings.

Wyoming has an "open" format for primaries, meaning Democrats have the option of voting in the GOP primary instead of their own party primary, and vice versa.

According to reports, the Phillips and Malinkowski spots have been running on Facebook, and the ads were funded by the group, Wyomingites Defending Freedom and Democracy, a pro-Cheney consortium in the state.

But the Cheney campaign's "open" plan faces tough challenges:

There are considerably more registered Republicans in Wyoming than Democrats. One website has the split at 71% Republican and 15% Democrat.

In the 2020 presidential election, former President Trump defeated Joe Biden in Wyoming by more than 43 percentage points.

President Trump has devoted a lot of campaign time to backing Cheney's GOP challenger Harriet Hageman.

The Trump-endorsed Hageman has been polling as high as 30 points above Cheney.

At her peak, Cheney ranked third among House Republicans. However, that evaporated after she voted for Trump's impeachment and subsequently joined the Jan. 6 panel.

Since then, Cheney has been ousted from her chair duties with the House Republicans Conference.