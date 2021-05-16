CBS Poll: 80 Percent of GOP Back Cheney Removal, Almost 90 Percent Like Trump Policies

Eighty percent of Republicans agree with the GOP’s ouster last week of Rep. Liz Cheney from her House leadership role, while 66 percent say Republicans being loyal to former President Donald Trump is important, according to a new CBS News poll released Sunday.

Of the 80 percent that said Cheney should have been ousted, 69 percent said they agree with the Wyoming Republican’s removal because she’s not on message with the party, 57 percent said it was because she’s wrong about the 2020 presidential election, 52 percent said it was because she did not support Trump and 34 percent said it’s a sign that disloyalty will be punished, a reference to her challenging Trump and his “lies” surrounding the 2020 presidential election.

The poll also found:

89 percent think the GOP should follow Trump’s example on economic issues, 88 percent said the same about his immigration issues, 80 percent about his leadership and 77 percent on how he treated the media

73 percent said it’s very important for GOP officials and candidates to propose important legislation on key issues, 58 percent said they should agree with voters on economic policy, 50 percent said they should agree with voters on culture and values and 37 percent said they should support claims of 2020 election fraud

67 percent said President Joe Biden is not the legitimate winner of the election, compared with 33 percent who said he is

53 percent said the GOP should prioritize getting more voters with policies and ideas in its strategy for winning elections, while 47 percent said the party should push for changes to state voting rules

The poll, conducted May 12-14, surveyed 951 Republicans in the U.S. The margin of error is +/- 3.5 percentage points.