EPA Orders Norfolk Southern to Clean Up Ohio Derailment Site

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday ordered rail carrier Norfolk Southern to clean up and be responsible for "all necessary actions" after the derailment of its 150-car freight train in East Palestine, Ohio, on Feb. 3 that resulted in a massive fire and the "controlled release" and burn off of several hazardous chemicals.

"The Norfolk Southern train derailment has upended the lives of East Palestine families, and EPA's order will ensure the company is held accountable for jeopardizing the health and safety of this community," EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan said in a press release Tuesday announcing the agency's order. "Let me be clear: Norfolk Southern will pay for cleaning up the mess they created and for the trauma they've inflicted on this community."

The EPA's order demands Norfolk Southern identify and clean contaminated soil and water resources, reimburse the federal agency for cleaning services to be offered to the town's residents and businesses, attend public meetings at EPA's request, post information online, and pay the EPA for all work done under the order.

"I'm deeply grateful to the emergency responders, including EPA personnel, who've been on the ground since day one and ensured there was no loss of life as a result of this disaster," Regan said in the release. "As we transition from emergency response, EPA will continue to coordinate closely with our local, state, and federal partners through a whole-of-government approach to support the East Palestine community during the remediation phase. To the people of East Palestine, EPA stands with you now and for as long as it may take."

According to the agency, Norfolk Southern will have to pay triple the cost if it fails to comply with the order.

Some East Palestine residents filed a class action lawsuit against the rail carrier on Feb. 7 because of the derailment, which included the spilling of the dangerous chemical vinyl chloride.

The suit charges Norfolk Southern with negligence in operating the train, causing the residents to be exposed to "toxic fumes, substances, and carcinogens," which forced them out of their homes and businesses.

The lawsuit wants a judgment against the railroad company for a yet undisclosed amount of money.

Norfolk Southern did not respond to an NBC News request for comment on the EPA's order Tuesday.