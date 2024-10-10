WATCH TV LIVE

One Dead after Chemical Release at Texas Refinery

(Alfredo Estrella / AFP via Getty Images)

Thursday, 10 October 2024 08:54 PM EDT

One person died and several others were injured Thursday after a chemical release at the Pemex Deer Park refinery in Texas, according to local media reports.

KPRC-TV in Houston reported that Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said one person died and another was flown by helicopter to a hospital. Several others were injured.

PEMEX is the Mexican state oil company Petroleos Mexicanos.

The City of Pasadena, a suburb southeast of Houston, said the chemical released was hydrogen sulfide, and the Pasadena Fire Department issued a shelter-in-place order for all areas north of Spencer Highway, KPRC reported.

The shelter-in-place order was lifted for Pasadena after Harris County Pollution Control completed air monitoring and gave the city the all-clear.

The city of Deer Park, just east of Pasadena, also issued a shelter-in-place order, which remained in effect as of Thursday night, according to KPRC.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


