One Dead after Chemical Release at Texas Refinery

One person died and several others were injured Thursday after a chemical release at the Pemex Deer Park refinery in Texas, according to local media reports.

KPRC-TV in Houston reported that Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said one person died and another was flown by helicopter to a hospital. Several others were injured.

PEMEX is the Mexican state oil company Petroleos Mexicanos.

The City of Pasadena, a suburb southeast of Houston, said the chemical released was hydrogen sulfide, and the Pasadena Fire Department issued a shelter-in-place order for all areas north of Spencer Highway, KPRC reported.

The shelter-in-place order was lifted for Pasadena after Harris County Pollution Control completed air monitoring and gave the city the all-clear.

The city of Deer Park, just east of Pasadena, also issued a shelter-in-place order, which remained in effect as of Thursday night, according to KPRC.