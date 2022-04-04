RNC Chair McDaniel: Biden's Missteps Engender Crisis of Confidence

Last week, President Joe Biden went to Europe for a trip that can only be described as a fiasco. On four separate occasions, Biden’s mistakes on the global stage left White House staff scrambling to run damage control.

These aren’t just slips of the tongue. They’re blunders endangering America and its allies.

They clearly demonstrate why Americans don’t have confidence in the performance of our 46th president — both at home and abroad.

The trip started off on a bad foot when Biden insisted that threats of sanctions "never deter" bad behavior on the world stage after his administration had argued the exact opposite for months.

Then, he suggested the U.S. would use chemical weapons against Russia if Russia used them in Ukraine — even though his administration said they wouldn’t.

When Biden visited U.S. troops and told them they were going to Ukraine, his staff jumped in to correct him. And in the most shocking statement, Biden called for regime change in Russia saying Putin "cannot remain in power."

White House officials quickly walked the comment back, attempting to "clarify" his meaning. But it was enough for the international community to call out Biden for going off-script, raising concerns about the drastic consequences of such remarks.

But somehow, it got worse.

At a press conference on Monday, Biden had the audacity to deny that any of this had happened. He stubbornly claimed he’s "not walking anything back," asserted that his blunders do not "complicate" diplomacy, and even insisted that "none of the three [walk backs] occurred."

Rather than take ownership for his reckless statements, Biden shamelessly chose to gaslight Americans. This is irresponsible and wrong.

On the campaign trail, Biden’s constant mistakes were amusing.

There was the moment when Biden forgot how many grandchildren he has.

Then there was the incident in which he reminisced about beginning his Senate career "180 years ago." And of course there was his infamous recitation of the Declaration of Independence in which he said, “We hold these truths to be self-evident. All men and women created … by the — you know — you know the thing.”

But now that he’s in the White House, the stakes are much higher.

The Biden administration’s mixed messages could mean the difference between war and peace. His constant missteps project unseriousness and chaos at a time when America must be a pillar of strength, clarity, and decisiveness.

It’s no wonder Americans have lost faith in Biden’s ability to lead. A new NBC poll found that 71% of Americans don’t have confidence in Biden to respond to Russia’s invasion.

That same poll reported that Biden’s overall approval rating sits at 40% — his worst yet.

It’s easy to see why.

Biden has refused to unleash American energy, instead keeping us reliant on other countries to power our own energy needs.

He won’t even visit our southern border, never mind secure it.

And he’s leaving hardworking families behind as prices rise for everything from gas to groceries. His failure to lead resulted in a disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan and now, conflict in Ukraine.

Only 14 months into Biden’s presidency, America is weaker both at home and abroad.

Americans want to feel confident in our standing on the world stage and trust our commander-in-chief’s ability to represent our nation.

Instead, we have a president whose ineptitude has created a crisis of confidence that not even his staff can clean up. The American people are hungry for leadership. But when it comes to Joe Biden, that’s just too much to ask.

Ronna McDaniel is a U.S. politician, and a political strategist. Since 2017 she has been chair of the Republican National Committee (RNC). She was chair of the Michigan Republican Party from 2015 to 2017.