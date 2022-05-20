×
Tags: chelsea clinton | cameo | derry girls

Chelsea Clinton Makes Special Cameo in Final Episode of Derry Girls

Chelsea Clinton
Chelsea Clinton attends the Lincoln Center American Songbook Gala honoring Bonnie Hammer at Broadway Theatre on Jan. 29, 2020, in New York City. (Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Lincoln Center)

By    |   Friday, 20 May 2022 12:04 PM

Chelsea Clinton left "Derry Girls" fans stunned with a cameo appearance in the British comedy's final episode this week.

The show, which followed a group of high school students as they navigate life amid political conflict in the 1990s in Northern Ireland, wrapped up Wednesday after three seasons with Chelsea reading a letter that "the gang" wrote to her as then-first daughter about her family's 1995 visit to Northern Ireland.

In the scene, set in present-day New York, a mailman delivers a letter to Chelsea, explaining that it had been intercepted en route to the White House in the 1990s. She then opens and begins reading the letter from Erin (Saoirse-Monica Jackson), Orla (Louisa Harland), Clare (Nicola Coughlan), Michelle (Jamie-Lee O'Donnell) and James (Dylan Llewellyn) out loud.

"We understand you will soon be traveling here with your Ma and Da and if they're anything like our parents, well, you'll be bored out of your tree," Chelsea reads as the credits begin the roll on the final episode, according to People.

"We thought you might like to hang out with us. We were also thinking it must be pretty difficult for a girl like yourself to meet boys. Being the president's daughter would intimidate a lot of fellas we imagine so if you want to practice any moves on James feel free. He's all yours."

The letter continues, "Anyway, let us know and have a safe flight."

The group signs the letter, adding one last note.

"P.S. we think your hair is absolutely cracker," the letter concludes.

Commenting on her appearance on the show, Chelsea said she was "a huge fan."

"Thanks to Lisa McGee's incredible talent, and that of the wonderful cast and crew of Derry Girls, people around the world have been able to better understand and relate to a hugely significant and important period of history in Northern Ireland and for the world," she said, according to NME.

"Like many, I am a big fan of the series, and I was honoured to be able to appear in the very special final episode. I hope people enjoy watching it as much as I enjoyed being a part of it."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Friday, 20 May 2022 12:04 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

