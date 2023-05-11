Charlize Theron Threatens Those Who Come After Drag Queens

Hollywood star Charlize Theron has taken aim at people who disapprove of the drag queen community.

During an appearance at a pro-drag queen telethon Sunday, the actor told critics she would " f*** anybody up who is, like, trying to f*** with anything with" drag queens, according to the New York Post.

Theron was filmed with several other prominent Hollywood figures speaking out during a portion of "Drag Isn't Dangerous," a live telethon event to raise money to combat bills regulating drag performances in public areas where kids may be exposed to them.

States such as Tennessee and Texas have pushed the legislation and Theron's comments alluded to conservative lawmakers.

Looking into the camera, Theron started off by saying, "We love you, queens! We're in your corner, and we've got you, and I will f*** anybody up who is, like, trying to f*** with anything with you guys."

Theron, whose adopted son identifies as female, said there are greater dangers posed to children, seemingly referencing gun violence, which she has been vocal about in the past.

"In all seriousness, there are so many things that are hurting and really, killing our kids right, and we all know what I'm talking about right now," Theron continued, adding that the danger to kids "ain't no drag queen, because if you've ever seen a drag queen lip sync for her live, it only makes you happier, it only makes you love more. It makes you a better person."

"F***, if I could do a death drop right now I would, but I would probably like, break my hip," she joked about doing a flamboyant drag move.

Theron urged the viewers, "Please support all the great organizations that are out there helping all of this nonsense going away like it should, all of these incredibly stupid policies."

She added, "No more room for hate, only love, and love equals drag queens!"

Back in 2019, Theron shared with the Daily Mail that her elder child, 7-year-old Jackson, who was adopted as a baby and introduced as a boy, identified as female.

"Yes, I thought she was a boy, too," she told the outlet. "Until she looked at me when she was 3 years old and said, 'I am not a boy!'

"So there you go! I have two beautiful daughters who, just like any parent, I want to protect, and I want to see thrive," she explained. "They were born who they are and exactly where in the world both of them get to find themselves as they grow up, and who they want to be, is not for me to decide."