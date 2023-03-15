Protesters Disrupt Charlie Kirk Event at UC Davis

Protesters smashed windows, threw eggs, used pepper spray and clashed with law enforcement officers Tuesday as they attempted to disrupt an event on the University of California, Davis, campus featuring conservative personality and Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk.

At least two were arrested.

The school said, "One of those taken into custody, who is not affiliated with UC Davis, was charged with misdemeanor vandalism and resisting arrest, and the other, who had not been identified, was charged with vandalism, resisting arrest, and threats on a police officer."

Kirk, who founded Turning Point USA in 2012, has drawn large crowds of millennials and Gen Zers, millions of online followers, and donor cash, often with little media attention.

Like many leading Republicans, including former President Donald Trump, Kirk seizes on opposition to critical race theory.

"I don't know if you saw, but they broke some windows, the terrorists did outside, people had things thrown at them," Kirk said during his speech at UC Davis. "We're not going to put up with force of trying to shut down people you don't like."

He added: "Tonight is a statement to them that they're the losers."

The school said about 100 protesters "gathered and for brief times, blocked the main event entrance and the pathway to the entrance," admitting there were "minor incidents."

It added: "One officer sustained an injury when he was jumped on from behind and pushed to the ground, and two people were arrested and taken to Yolo County Jail for allegedly painting graffiti on an exterior wall of the University Credit Union Center, or UCUC, where the event was held."