Last to Question Charlie Kirk Talks With Police: 'We're Good'

The last person to speak with Charlie Kirk before the conservative's assassination said he has spoken with police and "we're good."

Liberal TikToker Hunter Kozak, 29, questioned Kirk about transgender mass shooters in America seconds before a fatal shot was fired and hit Kirk in the neck.

Amid reports that ammunition found in the rifle linked to the shooting was engraved with slogans associated with transgender and antifascist ideology, some commentators speculated about a possible connection between the shooter and the person who posed the final question to Kirk during his event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah.

During a 3½-minute video on social media, an emotional Kozak said it had been "a rough 24 hours" since Kirk's murder. The UVU student then addressed conspiracy theorists.

"Also, just to [expletive]… just … if you ever feel like you want to comment with your little conspiracy theory on what happened on the event, you are not helping anything, actually," he said.

"I've been talking to the police. We're good. Thank you."

Kozak attacked "you sick [expletive] psychos who think this is the answer."

"It's not," he added. "I don't know what to else say, it's [expletive] not.

"It's awful, and a father doesn't have his kids anymore. Charlie had two kids and a wife."

Kozak added that he, too, has a wife and two children.

"It's a tragedy and I don't ... it's hard to grapple with," Kozak said of the assassination. "And I'm part of a community that's struggling with it right now."

The search continued early Friday for the shooter. Federal authorities, who had found a palm print, a shoe impression and a high-powered rifle found in a wooded area, pleaded for the public's help to find the person who assassinated Kirk before dropping from a Utah university campus roof and vanishing.

Kozak told The New York Times that he attended the rally because he wanted to "challenge" the conservative speaker.

"As much as I disagree with Charlie Kirk, I'm on the record for how much I disagree with Charlie Kirk, but like, man, he's still a human being. Have we forgotten that? Are we crazy?" he said in his video.

"I stand by so little of everything that he said but one of the things that he stood by was conversation.

"If you're salivating about what happened, don't."

The Associated Press contributed to this story.