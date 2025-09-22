WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: charlie kirk | memorial | donald trump | elon musk | arizona | reconciliation

Trump, Musk Reunite 'For Charlie' at Memorial

By    |   Monday, 22 September 2025 07:09 AM EDT

In a show of unity and fulfilling a wish stated by Charlie Kirk, President Donald Trump appeared side by side with billionaire Elon Musk at a memorial event for conservative leader Kirk on Sunday, signaling a potential thaw in a relationship that had fractured in recent years.

The two were briefly seated together in the stands of the stadium in Glendale, Arizona, where tens of thousands gathered to pay tribute to Kirk, who was assassinated on Sept. 10 at a Utah university campus. Video of Trump and Musk exchanging a handshake was shared by the official White House account on X, the platform owned by Musk.

Musk also posted an image of the pair sitting together, captioned simply: "For Charlie."

Musk first came to Trump's side after the July 13, 2024, assassination attempt, becoming one of Trump's closest allies. Now, the assassination of Kirk might bring them back together.

Musk donated more than $270 million to his presidential campaign and served as head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) after Trump's second-term victory. The DOGE initiative made headlines for cutting waste, fraud, and abuse in government bloat and spending.

However, the relationship soured dramatically over Trump's tax-and-spending package, which Musk derided as "utterly insane and destructive." The falling out prompted Musk to briefly launch his own third party, though the movement has yet to gain traction.

The joint appearance at the Kirk memorial is the first time the two men have been publicly seen together since their break. Trump and Musk appeared to chat amicably, raising questions about whether the former allies are seeking a reconciliation — or at least a public truce.

Given Musk's enduring political clout, deep financial resources, and control of the social media platform where much of American political discourse unfolds, his proximity to Trump could carry significant implications ahead of future Republican battles.

Eric Mack

Eric Mack has been a writer and editor at Newsmax since 2016. He is a 1998 Syracuse University journalism graduate and a New York Press Association award-winning writer.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
In a show of unity and fulfilling a wish stated by Charlie Kirk, President Donald Trump appeared side by side with billionaire Elon Musk at a memorial event for conservative leader Kirk on Sunday, signaling a potential thaw in a relationship that had fractured in recent years.
charlie kirk, memorial, donald trump, elon musk, arizona, reconciliation
309
2025-09-22
Monday, 22 September 2025 07:09 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved