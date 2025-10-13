Trump Back to DC for Charlie Kirk Award Tuesday

President Donald Trump will rush back from the Middle East on Tuesday to posthumously award Charlie Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

The ceremony, set for 4 p.m. ET, will award the late Turning Point USA founder the nation's highest honor in the White House's East Room.

Newsmax will broadcast the ceremony live on Newsmax and its streaming Newsmax2 channel online streaming platform. Live coverage begins at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Watch: 3:30 p.m. ET Live Coverage Starts

On Newsmax, Newsmax2

Tuesday, Oct. 14 would have been the conservative leader's 32nd birthday.

Note: Dick Morris reveals Charlie Kirk's secret role in Trump's 2024 campaign, See More Here

In September, the Senate unanimously approved a resolution marking the day as the "National Day of Remembrance for Charlie Kirk."

Kirk was fatally shot on Sept. 10 during a speaking engagement at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah.

Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk, will attend the ceremony, alongside family, friends, and conservative leaders.

Trump, who has been in Israel and Egypt, has promised to return to make the event.

"I'm coming back, I believe it's Tuesday night, for Charlie Kirk," Trump told reporters at the White House on Friday.

"A friend of mine, a friend of all of ours, a friend of a lot of the people right here. And we're giving him the Presidential Medal of Freedom, which is the highest honor you get outside of the Congressional Medal of Honor … but it's the greatest honor."

Important: Charlie's final words published in book he said you must read, Get Info Here

Trump emphasized the significance of the moment, saying the event will be a "great celebration" of Kirk's legacy.

"Erika, his beautiful wife, is going to be here, and a lot of people are going to be here," Trump added.

Kirk's close friend and show producer Andrew Kolvet confirmed the White House plan, writing on X that "President Trump is moving heaven and earth to get back to D.C. . . . Thank you, Mr. President. We see what it took to pull this off, and we're incredibly grateful."

The ceremony coincides with new legislation marking Oct. 14, 2025, as the "National Day of Remembrance for Charlie Kirk."

The Senate unanimously approved the resolution in September, and the House followed with H. Res. 727, introduced by Rep. Jimmy Patronis, R-Fla.

The resolution honors Kirk as "a champion of free speech, civil dialogue, and faith," citing his creation of Turning Point USA, his bestselling books, and his national leadership in "defending constitutional principles."

The resolution declares:

"Mr. Kirk's life's work, especially his efforts to bring these American ideals to life on our college campuses, cost him his life by means of an assassin's bullet on September 10, 2025."

The measure urges Americans to observe the day "with appropriate programs, activities, prayers, and ceremonies that promote civic engagement" that honors Kirk's life and principles.

Kirk, 31, was a staunch ally of Trump and one of the most influential young voices in conservative politics.

His alleged killer, Tyler Robinson, indicated that Kirk was spreading hate. Robinson was living with a transgender woman at the time of the killing.

Kirk's organization, Turning Point USA, mobilized millions of students and activists across the country promoting Judeo-Christian values, free markets, and limited government.

The president's decision to award the Medal of Freedom — the highest civilian honor — underscores the administration's effort to elevate Kirk's legacy beyond politics.

Trump has described Kirk's death as "a terrible loss to our country" and vowed to "make sure his work lives on."

Editor's Note: Get 2 Books About Charlie Kirk with FREE Offer, See More Here