College Admin Fired After 'Callous' Posts on Kirk Death

An assistant dean at Middle Tennessee State University was fired after making inflammatory comments about the assassination of Turning Point USA co-founder and CEO Charlie Kirk.

"An MTSU employee today offered inappropriate and callous comments on social media concerning the horrific and tragic murder of Charlie Kirk," university President Sidney McPhee wrote Wednesday in a statement, which did not identify the employee. "The comments by this employee, who worked in a position of trust directly with students, were inconsistent with our values and have undermined the university's credibility and reputation with our students, faculty, staff and the community at large.

"This employee has been fired effective immediately. We extend our deepest sympathies to the Kirk family."

A university spokesperson confirmed to Newsmax the employee was Laura Sosh-Lightsy, an assistant dean for students at the Office of Student Care and Conduct.

After Kirk was gunned down Wednesday afternoon at an event at Utah Valley University, Sosh-Lightsy posted on Facebook, "Looks like ol' Charlie spoke his fate into existence. Hate begets hate. ZERO sympathy," WSMV-TV in Nashville, Tennessee, reported.

After the post sparked widespread backlash, the employee wrote: "Yep. Hate begets hate. Still no sympathy. You get back what you put into the world tenfold."

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., called for Sosh-Lightsy's firing Wednesday night on X, reposting a screenshot of comments Sosh-Lightsy posted on Facebook, along with her profiles on Facebook and LinkedIn.

"This person should be ashamed of her post. She should be removed from her position at @MTSU," Blackburn wrote.

Republican state Rep. Jason Zachary, a Middle Tennessee State alumnus, wrote Wednesday on X that he was "disgusted" by Sosh-Lightsy's posts, adding that "a person who has so little regard for basic decency, the value of life and then lacks the common sense to not post such vile [comments], should NOT be in leadership at one of our universities."

Zachary applauded McPhee's decision to fire Sosh-Lightsy in a post Thursday on X.

"Thank you @PresidentMcPhee for your leadership and decisive action," he wrote. "Our leaders in higher education must hold faculty accountable and ensure that our public institutions reflect Tennessee values. @MTSU has led the way. Well done."

Meanwhile, MSNBC reportedly fired political analyst Matthew Dowd after remarks he made during the network's coverage of Kirk's assassination. Dowd had speculated that Kirk's killer might have been "a supporter shooting his gun off in celebration."