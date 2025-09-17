WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: charlie kirk | arctic frost | fbi | investigation | donald trump | biden administration | jack smith

Trump: Biden Tried to Put Charlie Kirk 'Out of Business'

By    |   Wednesday, 17 September 2025 08:14 AM EDT

President Donald Trump late Tuesday night accused former President Joe Biden's administration of having tried to force conservative leader Charlie Kirk and his organization, Turning Point USA, "out of business" through a wide-ranging election probe led by special counsel Jack Smith.

His comments on Truth Social came after Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, revealed earlier in the day that Kirk's organization had been one of the Republican-linked groups targeted by Arctic Frost, the FBI's investigation that began with Smith's electors charge against Trump.

"Why was the wonderful Turning Point under INVESTIGATION by 'Deranged' Jack Smith and the Corrupt & Incompetent Biden Administration?" Trump posted on his Truth Social page. "They tried to force Charlie, and many other people and movements, out of business. They Weaponized the Justice Department against Sleepy Joe Biden's Political Opponents, including ME!"

He added that "they allowed the daughter of a Judge, on one of the corrupt trials against me, to become the biggest fund raiser for Biden and [former Vice President] Kamala [Harris], making many Millions of Dollars for herself and her family, but with her father, the Judge, not only refusing to RECUSE himself, but putting a gag order on me, not allowing ANY talk about their family corruption and unprecedented conflict of interest. Every leading legal analyst and pundit said this trial was wrong and should not have been allowed to go forward. But it did because of a Corrupt Judge who will hopefully pay a very big price for his illegal actions, someday!"

Grassley, in his opening statement Tuesday to the Senate Judiciary Committee's FBI oversight hearing, started with a brief moment of prayer for Kirk and praised the work done by FBI Director Kash Patel, who was questioned during the hearing.

The senator went on to accuse the FBI of becoming "infected with politics" during the Biden administration and said that the Arctic Frost investigation was "much broader than an electoral matter."

The operation, he added, was "a vehicle by which partisan FBI agents and Department of Justice prosecutors could achieve their partisan ends and improperly investigate the entire Republican political apparatus."

Trump has long maintained that Smith and the Biden administration weaponized the Justice Department against him and his allies.

Arctic Frost was launched in 2022 under then-FBI Director Christopher Wray and was used as the basis for Smith to bring criminal charges against Trump.

"Some examples of the groups the Wray FBI sought to place under political investigation included the Republican National Committee, Republican Attorneys General Association, and Trump political groups," Grassley said Tuesday. "On that political list was one of Charlie Kirk's groups, Turning Point USA. In other words, Arctic Frost wasn't just a case to politically investigate Trump."

Sandy Fitzgerald

Sandy Fitzgerald has more than three decades in journalism and serves as a general assignment writer for Newsmax covering news, media, and politics. 

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
President Donald Trump accused former President Joe Biden's administration of having tried to force conservative leader Charlie Kirk and his organization, Turning Point USA, "out of business" through a wide-ranging election probe led by special counsel Jack Smith.
charlie kirk, arctic frost, fbi, investigation, donald trump, biden administration, jack smith
453
2025-14-17
Wednesday, 17 September 2025 08:14 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved