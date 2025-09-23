Producer: Kirk Wanted to Speak Freely About Israel

Charlie Kirk, a consistent supporter of Israel, expressed frustration in the final months of his life over what he viewed as limits on open discussion about the country and the war against Hamas, according to one of his close colleagues.

Andrew Kolvet, executive producer of "The Charlie Kirk Show," spoke about Kirk's views on Turning Point USA commentator Alex Clark's podcast.

"Charlie's position on Israel was very clear: 'I like them more than I like Hamas. I just wish I was free to criticize Israel and not be labeled an antisemite.

"'Because I can criticize my own government and not be called anti-American, but why do I have more freedom to do that, and not criticize a foreign government?' And he was really upset that there was this sort of clampdown on the freedom of expression, freedom of ideas, free speech, when it came to a foreign government."

Kolvet added that Kirk believed he had "earned the right" as a "friend of the Jewish people" to voice criticism of Israel without fear of being labeled antisemitic.

"He felt like his bona fides in that respect were unassailable and that he should have the freedom to say 'Hey, it's time to end the war. Hey, it's time to stop the killing,'" Kolvet said.

These remarks come at a time of speculation about Kirk's views on Israel after he was killed on Sept. 10.

Mediaite reported that commentator Candace Owens suggested Kirk had begun expressing "rational thoughts about Israel" in the months before his death. Owens also said that billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman was "very upset and threats were made" over Kirk's shifting position.

Ackman dismissed the account, calling it unfounded and releasing text messages between him and Kirk about plans to meet for dinner this fall in New York.