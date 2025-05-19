Senate Confirms Charles Kushner as Amb. to France

On Monday, the Senate confirmed Charles Kushner as United States ambassador to France in a 51 to 45 vote, The Hill reported.

Kushner, the father of Jared Kushner and father-in-law to Ivanka Trump, will take over the important role as ambassador to both Monaco and France. The confirmation hearing comes amid Kushner's past transgressions from two decades ago, which included pleading guilty to 18 counts, including "tax evasion, lying to the Federal Election Commission and retaliating against a federal witness."

Kushner spent two years in prison, and Trump pardoned him in 2020.

"I don't sit here before you today and tell you I'm a perfect person," Kushner told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. "I am not a perfect person."

"I made a very, very, very serious mistake, and I paid a very heavy price for that mistake. I think that my past mistakes actually make me better with my judgment, better in my view of life, better in my values to really make me more qualified to do this job."