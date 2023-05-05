×
Newsmax to Broadcast Coronation of Charles III

Friday, 05 May 2023 01:00 PM EDT

King Charles III will formally ascend to the throne of the United Kingdom and its Commonwealth on Saturday, with pomp, processions, and ceremony that can be seen beginning 5 a.m. ET on Newsmax.

Charles, 73, is the oldest person to ever ascend to the British throne and takes over for his late mother, Elizabeth II, who was the longest-reigning monarch in the country's history at 70 years and 214 days.

The king is a member of the House of Windsor and the 13th monarch to sit on the throne since the union of England and Scotland in 1707. His eldest son — William, Prince of Wales — is his heir apparent.

Newsmax's Rob Finnerty, host of the network's daily show "Wake Up America," and Bianca de la Garza, co-host of "John Bachman Now," will narrate the 4½-hour coverage with a number of key guests, including royals expert Hilary Fordwich and Newsmax Executive Editor Ken Chandler live from studio.

International correspondent Shamim Chowdhury will appear live from Charles' residence before he travels to Westminster Abbey, with correspondent Alex Phillips later joining live from to Buckingham Palace.

Nile Gardiner, director of the Heritage Foundation's Margaret Thatcher Center for Freedom; and John Browne, former adviser to Margaret Thatcher and Donald Trump, also will offer observations and insights.

Friday, 05 May 2023 01:00 PM
