Charles Barkley Says Shapiro, Moore Top 2028 Dem Picks

Former NBA star Charles Barkley threw his support behind Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and Maryland Gov. Wes Moore as the Democrat Party's best options for the 2028 presidential race, saying they're the only candidates who could earn his vote, The Hill reported.

In an appearance on the "SI Media With Jimmy Traina" podcast last week, Barkley dismissed sports commentator Stephen A. Smith's talk of a presidential run and offered a blunt assessment of the Democrat Party's future.

"Stephen A. is one of my friends, but I'm like, 'Yo man, come on man, stop it. Come on,'" Barkley said, reacting to Smith's claim that he might run if Democrats fail to offer a strong candidate.

An independent voter, Barkley voiced dissatisfaction with the Democrat ticket in the most recent election, criticizing Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as an "awful running mate" for former Vice President Kamala Harris. Still, he said the decision on Nov. 5 was legitimate: "Democrats lost the election fair and square."

Looking ahead to 2028, Barkley clarified that his support hinges on the party choosing Shapiro or Moore. "If the Democrats don't get Josh Shapiro, the governor of Pennsylvania, or Wes Moore, the governor of Maryland, if they are not the leader or the team up for the Democratic Party, I would not even consider voting for anybody else other than one of those two," he said.

Barkley, a Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer, praised both governors as "amazing" and emphasized that without them, he would abandon the party altogether. "If they don't get Wes Moore or Josh Shapiro, I'm not voting for any Democrat other than those two," he reiterated.

Barkley's endorsement comes as Smith, a high-profile ESPN analyst, has ramped up speculation about entering politics. While Smith has not officially declared a run, he has publicly criticized the Democrats and suggested they lack strong leadership heading into the next election cycle.

The conversation around future Democrat leaders follows the party's 2024 defeat by President Donald Trump.

Shapiro was considered by Harris to be her 2024 running mate. Known for his high approval ratings and support for Israel, he is seen as a pragmatic, center-left option.

Moore, a U.S. Army veteran, has led Maryland through key recovery efforts, including rebuilding the Francis Scott Key Bridge, which collapsed in 2024. A former ally of President Joe Biden, he is widely viewed as a rising figure within the party.

Barkley's comments reflect broader concerns among some Democrats and independents about the party's direction following recent losses. As the 2028 field begins to take shape, Shapiro and Moore appear among the most discussed potential candidates.