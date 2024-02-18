Charlamagne Tha God: Biden 'Uninspiring,' 'No Energy'

Syndicated radio and TV host Charlamagne Tha God Sunday criticized President Joe Biden as an "uninspiring" candidate whose message to Americans is not resonating and warned that "the couch," or voter apathy, will be what wins the 2024 presidential race.

"There's nothing about, you know, Joe Biden that makes you want to listen to him," Charlamagne, the co-host of "The Breakfast Club" radio show, told ABC News' "This Week," adding that the president should instead be leaning on Vice President Kamala Harris "who's way more charismatic than him."

Biden should also lean on other surrogates, like California Gov. Gavin Newsom or Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and others who are "more inspiring than him, are more charismatic than him," Charlamagne said. "He should be, I guess if you want to call it, the brains of the operation behind the scenes. That sounds crazy we're saying that about a president of the United States of America, but he has no main character energy at all. None."

His comments came after he was asked about why Biden's comments on the Jan. 6, 2021, events at the U.S. Capitol aren't resonating.

"We literally watched, you know, people try to overthrow the government because they didn't like the results of an election led by a former president. If that doesn't cause a sense of urgency in people, I don't know what will," he said.

But Charlamagne added that he does not think Biden's issues are strictly because of his age.

"I think it has everything to do with him," he said. "Donald Trump is what? Four years, three years younger than President Biden? He comes off a lot more youthful. He comes off like he has a lot more energy, and I always say this about them: Donald Trump seems more sincere about his lies than Joe Biden does about his truths."

The talk show host endorsed Biden in 2020, particularly because Harris was his running mate, but he said Sunday she hasn't met his expectations, but it's not too late for her to pivot.

"Historically, vice presidents have always kind of played their role to just basically parrot the president," Charlamagne said. "For 'new jack' problems, we need 'new jack' solutions, and she serves a unique purpose, right because she is the first woman of color in that position. There are things she could talk about or say that he can't."

That includes restoring her role as a prosecutor, he added.

"I want to see her prosecute the case against Donald Trump in this country," he said. "I feel like she could go out there and really let the American people know what's going on."

Meanwhile, while explaining his position on the "couch" winning the election, Charlamagne said that "the crooks are the Republicans [and] the cowards are the Democrats because they don't fight hard enough on anything."

But the "couch is voter apathy… right now it feels like the couch the going to win," he said.

Charlamagne also insisted that he's not endorsing either Trump or Biden, but he also thinks that nobody wants to see the rematch between them.

"I'm going to speak the truth about Democrats too because I feel like if you lie to people about Democrats, they won't believe you when you tell them the truth about Republicans," he said.