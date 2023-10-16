×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: charities | israel | war | assistance | soldiers | idf | medical

Top Charities to Help Israel in Need

Samaritan's Purse logo
Samaritan's Purse (AP)

Monday, 16 October 2023 10:49 PM EDT

Dear Newsmax Reader:

After the devastating attacks on Israeli citizens by Hamas, Americans are standing by Israel.

Both our nations were founded on shared values, a shared religious heritage and a shared acceptance of democracy as the best form of government.

Right now several organizations have been giving assistance, including medical help, to Israeli soldiers and families in need.

Here are several organizations you may consider for support at this time:

Magen David Adom
Israel's Red Cross, some of their staff were killed in the attacks. They are on the frontlines.
Find Info Here

International Fellowship of Christians and Jews
Global organization aiding those most in need.
Find Info Here — call 800-946-1508

Jewish National Fund
The JNF is supporting evacuees who have lost their home after the attack, as well as helping families and children with basic necessities.
Find Info Here

Friends of the IDF
Supports the needs of Israel Defense Forces.
Find Info Here

Healthcare for Israel
Haifa's Bnai Zion Medical Center offers medical support and services for wounded Israeli soldiers and citizens.
Find Info Here

Samaritan's Purse
Franklin Graham's Christian assistance group has medical teams on the ground in Israel.
Find Info Here

Zionist Organization of America
A leading pro-Israel organization that stands for a strong U.S.-Israel relationship.
Find Info Here

We appreciate your support for these and other organizations providing emergency aid and support to those in need.

We also appreciate your support for Newsmax during this important moment for America and Israel.

Yours for America,

Newsmax

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Dear Newsmax Reader: After the devastating attacks on Israeli citizens by Hamas, Americans are standing by Israel. Both our nations were founded on shared values, a shared religious heritage and a shared acceptance of democracy as the best form of government.
charities, israel, war, assistance, soldiers, idf, medical
250
2023-49-16
Monday, 16 October 2023 10:49 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved