Top Charities to Help Israel in Need

After the devastating attacks on Israeli citizens by Hamas, Americans are standing by Israel.

Both our nations were founded on shared values, a shared religious heritage and a shared acceptance of democracy as the best form of government.

Right now several organizations have been giving assistance, including medical help, to Israeli soldiers and families in need.

Here are several organizations you may consider for support at this time:

Magen David Adom

Israel's Red Cross, some of their staff were killed in the attacks. They are on the frontlines.

Find Info Here

International Fellowship of Christians and Jews

Global organization aiding those most in need.

Find Info Here — call 800-946-1508

Jewish National Fund

The JNF is supporting evacuees who have lost their home after the attack, as well as helping families and children with basic necessities.

Find Info Here

Friends of the IDF

Supports the needs of Israel Defense Forces.

Find Info Here

Healthcare for Israel

Haifa's Bnai Zion Medical Center offers medical support and services for wounded Israeli soldiers and citizens.

Find Info Here

Samaritan's Purse

Franklin Graham's Christian assistance group has medical teams on the ground in Israel.

Find Info Here

Zionist Organization of America

A leading pro-Israel organization that stands for a strong U.S.-Israel relationship.

Find Info Here

