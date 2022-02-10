Ohio Village Kills Affordable Housing Plan After Dave Chappelle, Others Oppose It

Comedian David Chappelle and other residents spoke up in opposition to plans for a residential development in an Ohio village that included affordable housing, according to the Dayton Daily News.

The plan called for 64-single-family homes, 52 duplexes, and 24 townhouses and a donation of 1.75-acres from the developer for affordable housing in Yellow Springs.

But Chappelle joined other residents in pushing back against the plan. He threatened to pull his business interests from the village. Those interests included plans for a restaurant called “Firehouse Eatery” and a comedy club.

In a video posted to the Yellow Springs Community Access YouTube page, Chappelle questioned why the council would pursue the housing plan "while it kicks out a $65 million-a-year company.”

“I cannot believe you would make me audition for you,” he said. “You look like clowns. I am not bluffing. I will take it all off the table.”

The council was deadlocked 2-2 on the housing plans. The tie vote means the zoning reverts to what had been previously approved: 143 single-family homes starting at $300,000.