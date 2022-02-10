×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: chappelle | ohio | yellow | springs | housing

Ohio Village Kills Affordable Housing Plan After Dave Chappelle, Others Oppose It

Dave Chappelle speaks onstage
Dave Chappelle at the 36th annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio, on Oct. 30, 2021. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame )

By    |   Thursday, 10 February 2022 09:18 AM

Comedian David Chappelle and other residents spoke up in opposition to plans for a residential development in an Ohio village that included affordable housing, according to the Dayton Daily News.

The plan called for 64-single-family homes, 52 duplexes, and 24 townhouses and a donation of 1.75-acres from the developer for affordable housing in Yellow Springs.

But Chappelle joined other residents in pushing back against the plan. He threatened to pull his business interests from the village. Those interests included plans for a restaurant called “Firehouse Eatery” and a comedy club.

In a video posted to the Yellow Springs Community Access YouTube page, Chappelle questioned why the council would pursue the housing plan "while it kicks out a $65 million-a-year company.”

 “I cannot believe you would make me audition for you,” he said. “You look like clowns. I am not bluffing. I will take it all off the table.”

The council was deadlocked 2-2 on the housing plans. The tie vote means the zoning reverts to what had been previously approved: 143 single-family homes starting at $300,000.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Comedian David Chappelle and other residents spoke up in opposition to plans for a residential development in an Ohio village that included affordable housing, according to the Dayton Daily News.
chappelle, ohio, yellow, springs, housing
177
2022-18-10
Thursday, 10 February 2022 09:18 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved