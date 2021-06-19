Bidens' 'Cherished' First Dog Champ Dies

President Joe Biden's eldest dog Champ has died.

The president and first lady Jill Biden released a joint statement that the 13-year-old German Shepherd "passed away peacefully at home."

President Biden posted in a statement on Twitter:

"He was our constant, cherished companion during the last 13 years and was adored by the entire Biden family. Even as Champ's strength waned in his last months, when we came into a room, he would immediately pull himself up, his tail always wagging, and nuzzle us for an ear scratch or a belly rub.

"He loved nothing more than curling up at our feet in front of a fire at the end of the day, joining us as a comforting presence in meetings, or sunning himself in the White House garden. In his younger days, he was happiest chasing golf balls on the front lawn of the Naval Observatory or racing to catch our grandchildren as they ran around our backyard in Delaware."

The statement also added, "in our most joyful moments and in our most grief-stricken days, he was there with us, sensitive to our every unspoken feeling and emotion.

"We love our sweet, good boy and will miss him always."

The Biden family has another dog, Major, who was involved in two biting incidents on White House grounds but has since been given more training to help him get accustomed to his stay.

Former President Donald Trump was the first president since Andrew Johnson in the 1860s not to have a White House dog or cat as a pet.