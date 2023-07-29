'Preppy Killer' Paroled After Serving 15 Years on Drug Charge

"Preppy Killer" Robert Chambers, 56, was released from New York's Shawangunk Correctional Facility this week after serving 15 years for running a cocaine and heroin operation out of his Manhattan apartment, the New York Post reports.

Chambers gained national attention for pleading guilty to manslaughter in 1986 in the slaying of Jennifer Levin in Central Park and served a 15-year sentence until 2003 in that case.

According to the report, the pair shared the same "upper-crust social circle" in the city and frequented the hot nightclubs of the time, such as Studio 54 and Dorrian's Red Hand Bar.

Chambers, then 19, and Levin, 18, had been intimate twice, and she had expressed interest in a serious relationship with him.

Chambers was caught in several lies during the investigation and eventually admitted to brutally beating and strangling Levin, who was found by a bicyclist in Central Park in August 1986.

The report said she was clad in a miniskirt with her legs spread and her blouse and bra pushed up, exposing her breasts.

The report said that Chambers claimed the killing occurred during an episode of "rough sex" near the Metropolitan Museum of Art when he became violent "for an unknown reason" and strangled her, despite her scratching him in a several-minute struggle.

The report said that scratches to his neck and face consistent with the wounds on Levin's hands from the fight quickly turned investigators to suspect Chambers in the killing.

The killing rocked the city. Chambers, dubbed the "Preppy Killer" due to his socioeconomic status and good looks, pleaded guilty to manslaughter. He was released in 2003 after serving the maximum sentence of 15 years.

Chambers, who was a reputed ladies' man and frequent drug user, was convicted on a misdemeanor drug charge two years later and spent 90 days behind bars.

Then in 2008, Chambers and his girlfriend, Shawn Kovell, were arrested by police for running a cocaine and heroin operation out of their apartment.

Chambers received a 19-year sentence, and Kovell got probation, according to the Post.

The report said he is now on parole until 2028, following his release on Tuesday.

According to the Post, his location is unknown, and calls made to relatives by the news outlet were not returned.