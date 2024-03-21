×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: centcom | warning | iran | china | russia | bloc

CENTCOM Chief Warns of Growing Iran-China-Russia Pact

By    |   Thursday, 21 March 2024 04:11 PM EDT

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) Gen. Michael Kurilla told Congress on Thursday that he's "very concerned" about the burgeoning alliance between Iran, China and Russia and the "global implications" of the bloc.

Kurilla made the comments during a House Armed Services Committee hearing, detailing the national security challenges in the Middle East and Africa.

"Collectively, Iran, Russia, and China are strengthening their relationships and fostering a chaotic landscape favorable to their exploitation," Kurilla told lawmakers, later adding, "The ramifications of this partnership will have global implications."

His comments come two weeks after telling the Senate Armed Services Committee that "Iran, Russia and China are strengthening their relationships and fostering a chaotic landscape favorable for their exploitation" in the Middle East and elsewhere.

It's a theme that Kurilla touched on again in the House.

"What we see is Iran reliant on China and Russia is reliant on Iran. Iran sells 90% of its oil, all U.S. sanctioned, to China," Kurilla told lawmakers. "So in effect, China is funding Iran's subversive and maligned behavior in the region. Iran went from hundreds to now thousands of one-way attack unmanned aerial systems, suicide drones, that they are providing to Russia. They are providing them both complete systems and they've built a factory for Russia to now produce them themselves."

Kurilla said what Russia can provide to Iran is "concerning," though he would not elaborate during the open portion of the hearing.

Last week the Group of Seven (G7) nations warned Iran against transferring ballistic missiles to Russia to use against Ukraine, saying, "We are prepared to respond swiftly and in a coordinated manner including with new and significant measures against Iran."

Reuters reported last month that Iran had, in fact, already provided surface-to-surface missiles to Russia, though the G7 statement did not validate the report.

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
U.S. Central Command Gen. Michael Kurilla told Congress on Thursday that he's "very concerned" about the burgeoning alliance between Iran, China and Russia and the "global implications" of the bloc.
centcom, warning, iran, china, russia, bloc
301
2024-11-21
Thursday, 21 March 2024 04:11 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved