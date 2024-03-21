CENTCOM Chief Warns of Growing Iran-China-Russia Pact

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) Gen. Michael Kurilla told Congress on Thursday that he's "very concerned" about the burgeoning alliance between Iran, China and Russia and the "global implications" of the bloc.

Kurilla made the comments during a House Armed Services Committee hearing, detailing the national security challenges in the Middle East and Africa.

"Collectively, Iran, Russia, and China are strengthening their relationships and fostering a chaotic landscape favorable to their exploitation," Kurilla told lawmakers, later adding, "The ramifications of this partnership will have global implications."

His comments come two weeks after telling the Senate Armed Services Committee that "Iran, Russia and China are strengthening their relationships and fostering a chaotic landscape favorable for their exploitation" in the Middle East and elsewhere.

It's a theme that Kurilla touched on again in the House.

"What we see is Iran reliant on China and Russia is reliant on Iran. Iran sells 90% of its oil, all U.S. sanctioned, to China," Kurilla told lawmakers. "So in effect, China is funding Iran's subversive and maligned behavior in the region. Iran went from hundreds to now thousands of one-way attack unmanned aerial systems, suicide drones, that they are providing to Russia. They are providing them both complete systems and they've built a factory for Russia to now produce them themselves."

Kurilla said what Russia can provide to Iran is "concerning," though he would not elaborate during the open portion of the hearing.

Last week the Group of Seven (G7) nations warned Iran against transferring ballistic missiles to Russia to use against Ukraine, saying, "We are prepared to respond swiftly and in a coordinated manner including with new and significant measures against Iran."

Reuters reported last month that Iran had, in fact, already provided surface-to-surface missiles to Russia, though the G7 statement did not validate the report.