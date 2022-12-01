Census Data: Same-Sex Households Now Top a Million

There were about 1.2 million same-sex households in the U.S. in 2021, according to recently released U.S. Census data, an increase of about 120%, or 700,000, since 2008.

About 59.2% (710,000) of the same-sex couple households were married and 41.7% (500,000) were unmarried. The data release comes as the Respect for Marriage Act returns to the House for a final vote before going to President Joe Biden to become law

The legislation, which codifies federal protection for marriages of same-sex couples, was approved in the Senate 61-36.

Democrats are moving quickly, while the party still holds the majority in both chambers of Congress. The legislation now moves to the House for a final vote, likely next week.

Biden praised the bipartisan vote and said he will sign the bill "promptly and proudly" if it is passed by the House. He said it will ensure that LGBTQ youth "will grow up knowing that they, too, can lead full, happy lives and build families of their own."

The bill has gained steady momentum since the Supreme Court's June decision that overturned the federal right to an abortion, a ruling that included a concurring opinion from Justice Clarence Thomas that suggested same-sex marriage could also come under threat. Bipartisan Senate negotiations got a kick-start this summer when 47 Republicans unexpectedly voted for a House bill and gave supporters new optimism.

The legislation would not force any state to allow same-sex couples to marry. But it would require states to recognize all marriages that were legal where they were performed, and protect current same-sex unions, if the court's 2015 Obergefell v. Hodges decision were to be overturned. It's a stunning bipartisan endorsement, and evidence of societal change, after years of bitter divisiveness on the issue.

The Census data shows that Hawaii has the highest percentage of same-sex couple households of any state, at 1.4%, followed by Oregon and Delaware (1.3%).

The District of Columbia has 2.5%.