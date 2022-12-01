×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: census | marriage act | same sex

Census Data: Same-Sex Households Now Top a Million

Outline of the U.S.
Outline of the U.S. (Dreamstime)

By    |   Thursday, 01 December 2022 04:09 PM EST

There were about 1.2 million same-sex households in the U.S. in 2021, according to recently released U.S. Census data, an increase of about 120%, or 700,000, since 2008.

About 59.2% (710,000) of the same-sex couple households were married and 41.7% (500,000) were unmarried. The data release comes as the Respect for Marriage Act returns to the House for a final vote before going to President Joe Biden to become law

The legislation, which codifies federal protection for marriages of same-sex couples, was approved in the Senate 61-36.

Democrats are moving quickly, while the party still holds the majority in both chambers of Congress. The legislation now moves to the House for a final vote, likely next week.

Biden praised the bipartisan vote and said he will sign the bill "promptly and proudly" if it is passed by the House. He said it will ensure that LGBTQ youth "will grow up knowing that they, too, can lead full, happy lives and build families of their own."

The bill has gained steady momentum since the Supreme Court's June decision that overturned the federal right to an abortion, a ruling that included a concurring opinion from Justice Clarence Thomas that suggested same-sex marriage could also come under threat. Bipartisan Senate negotiations got a kick-start this summer when 47 Republicans unexpectedly voted for a House bill and gave supporters new optimism.

The legislation would not force any state to allow same-sex couples to marry. But it would require states to recognize all marriages that were legal where they were performed, and protect current same-sex unions, if the court's 2015 Obergefell v. Hodges decision were to be overturned. It's a stunning bipartisan endorsement, and evidence of societal change, after years of bitter divisiveness on the issue.

The Census data shows that Hawaii has the highest percentage of same-sex couple households of any state, at 1.4%, followed by Oregon and Delaware (1.3%).

The District of Columbia has 2.5%.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
There were about 1.2 million same-sex households in the U.S. in 2021, according to recently released U.S. Census data, an increase of about 120%, or 700,000, since 2008.
census, marriage act, same sex
323
2022-09-01
Thursday, 01 December 2022 04:09 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved