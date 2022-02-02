Facebook Removes US Trucker Group Calling For Vaccine Protest

A Facebook group organized by U.S. truckers seeking to follow Canada's lead in a nationwide protest against vaccine mandates was removed on Wednesday, Fox News reported.

The "Convoy to D.C. 2022" group planned to coordinate and organize a trucker convoy protest from California to Washington, D.C., mirroring the Canadian truckers' route from the far west of the country to their nation's capital, Ottawa.

The group's leader, Jeremy Johnson, said during an appearance on "Fox & Friends" that his personal account was also removed, prompting him to contact a civil rights attorney.

"They like to silence people that speak the truth," Johnson told the network on Wednesday.

Facebook responded to the network about the page's removal, claiming that the page was "repeatedly violating our policies around QAnon," a conspiracy theory that the social media site cracked down on after the 2020 election.

Brian Brase, co-organizer of the group, struck back at the characterization of the page by Facebook.

"I have to laugh about that. Can they contact me or something? Can we talk? That's not true," he said. "They actually had offered the administrators to remove content and then request to review again. They didn't even give that option.

"They literally wiped Mike Landis and Jeremy completely out of Facebook," he added. "They don't even have a profile anymore, so how are you supposed to request a review or remove anything?"

Despite the removal, the group plans to continue its protest against lockdowns and mandates of masks and vaccines. Johnson and Brase said Americans of "all genders, all races, all sexual orientations, [and] all occupations" would come out in support of them.

"The government needs to really take a look at what the American people want," Johnson said. "And they don't want mandates."