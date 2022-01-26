All Parties Agree on Need for Ceasefire Amid E. Ukraine Talks in Paris

Political advisers from Russia, Ukraine, France, and Germany agreed a ceasefire in eastern Ukraine should be observed after long talks in Paris on Wednesday, Russia's chief negotiator, Dmitry Kozak, told reporters.

Many issues concerning a peace settlement for the conflict in eastern Ukraine remained unresolved after eight hours of talks, Kozak told a news conference.

But he said he hoped positions could be narrowed.

He said another meeting of the four countries would be held in two weeks in Berlin.