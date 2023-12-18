×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: cease-fire | protest | new york city | israel | gaza | pro-palestinian | demonstrations

Pro-Palestinian Demonstrators March in NYC Transit Hubs

By    |   Monday, 18 December 2023 09:10 PM EST

Demonstrations took place in New York City on Monday, focusing on the situation in Gaza and Israel. Protesters, calling for an immediate cease-fire, marched through key transit hubs including Grand Central Station, the Port Authority Bus Terminal, and Penn Station, Common Dreams reported. The protest saw a significant turnout.

Rabbi Yisroel Dovid Weiss told amNewYork Metro, "We must stand up and not be silent to this injustice. We hurt and cry with the people who are dying and suffering under the stranglehold of the Zionist occupation. We want the world to know that we hurt because we are Jews, we will not be silent because we are Jews."

The demonstration was part of a series of coordinated efforts by the group Within Our Lifetime. Independent photojournalist Katie Smith covered the event, noting instances of police interactions with protesters and a reported confrontation involving actor Alec Baldwin.

The demonstrators later gathered at a location in Greenwich Village, where a fundraiser for the Israel Defense Forces was believed to be taking place.

These protests in New York are part of a broader series of demonstrations across the U.S. and other countries, including the U.K., Canada, France, Belgium, Norway, and Germany, addressing the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

It is expected that more protests will take place in the coming week.

Nick Koutsobinas | editorial.koutsobinas@newsmax.com

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Demonstrations took place in New York City on Monday, focusing on the situation in Gaza and Israel.
cease-fire, protest, new york city, israel, gaza, pro-palestinian, demonstrations
220
2023-10-18
Monday, 18 December 2023 09:10 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved