Pro-Palestinian Demonstrators March in NYC Transit Hubs

Demonstrations took place in New York City on Monday, focusing on the situation in Gaza and Israel. Protesters, calling for an immediate cease-fire, marched through key transit hubs including Grand Central Station, the Port Authority Bus Terminal, and Penn Station, Common Dreams reported. The protest saw a significant turnout.

Rabbi Yisroel Dovid Weiss told amNewYork Metro, "We must stand up and not be silent to this injustice. We hurt and cry with the people who are dying and suffering under the stranglehold of the Zionist occupation. We want the world to know that we hurt because we are Jews, we will not be silent because we are Jews."

The demonstration was part of a series of coordinated efforts by the group Within Our Lifetime. Independent photojournalist Katie Smith covered the event, noting instances of police interactions with protesters and a reported confrontation involving actor Alec Baldwin.

The demonstrators later gathered at a location in Greenwich Village, where a fundraiser for the Israel Defense Forces was believed to be taking place.

These protests in New York are part of a broader series of demonstrations across the U.S. and other countries, including the U.K., Canada, France, Belgium, Norway, and Germany, addressing the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

It is expected that more protests will take place in the coming week.