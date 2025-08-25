WATCH TV LIVE

CDC Taps COVID Vaccine Skeptic to Lead Key Panel

Monday, 25 August 2025 06:53 PM EDT

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has tapped Retsef Levi, professor of operations management at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology's Sloan School of Management, to lead the agency's COVID-19 working group. The Hill reported that the agency confirmed the decision on Monday.

Levi recommended in early 2023 that the use of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines should be stopped "immediately." He posted on his social media account that, "The evidence is mounting and indisputable that mRNA vaccines cause serious harm including death, especially among young people. We have to stop giving them immediately!"

Levi was named as one of eight new appointments to an agency advisory group on immunization practices earlier this year, after Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. fired all members of the panel.

HHS announced ten days ago the reestablishment of the Task Force on Safer Childhood Vaccines, a federal panel created by Congress to improve the safety, quality, and oversight of vaccines given to American children. National Institutes of Health Director Jay Bhattacharya said, "By reinstating this Task Force, we are reaffirming our commitment to rigorous science, continuous improvement, and the trust of American families."

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

Newsfront
