×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: cdc | listeria

CDC Investigating Multi-State Listeria Outbreak That Includes 1 Death

CDC Investigating Multi-State Listeria Outbreak That Includes 1 Death
A podium with the logo for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at the Tom Harkin Global Communications Center in Atlanta, Georgia. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 09 November 2022 07:25 PM EST

A multi-state listeria outbreak, tied to deli meats and cheeses, has resulted in at least one death, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

At last count, 16 people covering six states — California, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and New York — have reported listeria infections, the CDC reports.

And at least 13 of the listeria cases required hospitalization, added the CDC.

Also, agency officials believe the number of listeria cases could increase over the next few weeks, once infections are formally documented by medical officials.

The CDC reports: "One person got sick during their pregnancy, resulting in pregnancy loss. Additionally, one death has been reported from Maryland."

The origin of the listeria outbreak might have derived from deli counters, where various meats and cheeses became contaminated. However, the CDC reports that medical investigators have yet to identify any specific sources of the outbreak strain.

According to The Hill, the infected individuals — with an age range of 38-92 — provided samples to medical officials between April 2021 and September 2022. 

And from its investigation, the CDC said that 11 patients reported eating meat or cheese from a deli counter, prior to their illness.

Humans can reportedly come in contact with listeria, or listeriosis, after ingesting contaminated traces of deli meats, soft cheeses, and raw sprouts.

In some cases, the illness can lead to flu-like symptoms and leave patients feeling confused. 

Other symptoms include: Fatigue, fever, neck stiffness, or muscle aches.

According to the CDC, pregnant women, newborns, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems are the "highest" risk of complications.

Medical investigators are still trying to determine whether a recent listeria outbreak — involving brie and camembert cheeses — has a connection to the aforementioned listeria outbreak covering the six states.

Last year, according to The Hill, New York health officials located an outbreak strain on samples from delis in Brooklyn and Staten Island.

No recalls have reportedly been issued within this outbreak.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A multi-state listeria outbreak, tied to deli meats and cheeses, has resulted in at least one death, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
cdc, listeria
327
2022-25-09
Wednesday, 09 November 2022 07:25 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved