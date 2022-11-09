CDC Investigating Multi-State Listeria Outbreak That Includes 1 Death

A multi-state listeria outbreak, tied to deli meats and cheeses, has resulted in at least one death, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

At last count, 16 people covering six states — California, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and New York — have reported listeria infections, the CDC reports.

And at least 13 of the listeria cases required hospitalization, added the CDC.

Also, agency officials believe the number of listeria cases could increase over the next few weeks, once infections are formally documented by medical officials.

The CDC reports: "One person got sick during their pregnancy, resulting in pregnancy loss. Additionally, one death has been reported from Maryland."

The origin of the listeria outbreak might have derived from deli counters, where various meats and cheeses became contaminated. However, the CDC reports that medical investigators have yet to identify any specific sources of the outbreak strain.

According to The Hill, the infected individuals — with an age range of 38-92 — provided samples to medical officials between April 2021 and September 2022.

And from its investigation, the CDC said that 11 patients reported eating meat or cheese from a deli counter, prior to their illness.

Humans can reportedly come in contact with listeria, or listeriosis, after ingesting contaminated traces of deli meats, soft cheeses, and raw sprouts.

In some cases, the illness can lead to flu-like symptoms and leave patients feeling confused.

Other symptoms include: Fatigue, fever, neck stiffness, or muscle aches.

According to the CDC, pregnant women, newborns, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems are the "highest" risk of complications.

Medical investigators are still trying to determine whether a recent listeria outbreak — involving brie and camembert cheeses — has a connection to the aforementioned listeria outbreak covering the six states.

Last year, according to The Hill, New York health officials located an outbreak strain on samples from delis in Brooklyn and Staten Island.

No recalls have reportedly been issued within this outbreak.