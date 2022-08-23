CDC: New York State Led US Life Expectancy Drop in 2020

Life expectancy in New York dropped more than in any other state during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Residents of the Empire State saw their life expectancy fall by three years, to 77.7, in 2020, Bloomberg reported. That's the 15th-highest life expectancy in the country – a steep drop from 2019, when New York had the third-highest ranking.

Every state saw a decline in life expectancy during the first year of the pandemic, ABC News reported.

Hawaii saw the smallest drop from 80.9 years to 80.7 years.

"Results found that life expectancy declined in all 50 states and the District of Columbia from 2019 to 2020, mainly due to COVID and 'unintentional injuries,' such as drug overdoses, according to the report," ABC news said.

Life expectancy overall in the U.S. fell by 1.8 years to 77 years in 2020, the biggest drop since World War II, the CDC said last year.

States with the highest life expectancy in 2020 predominantly were in the West and New England, and states with the lowest life expectancy tended to be in the South and those highly populated (i.e. New York, Illinois), CDC data found.

Based on the 2020 data, Hawaii had the highest life expectancy (80.7) and Mississippi (71.9) had the lowest.

Women, on average, lived longer than men — by as much as seven years longer in Washington, D.C., and Mississippi.

The report said U.S. adults were projected to live an additional 18.5 years after reaching age 65 in 2020.

COVID-19 was the third-leading cause of death in 2020, leading to more than 350,000 deaths, according to a CDC report published earlier this year.

A then record high of more than 83,500 people died from drug overdoses in 2020, according to the National Safety Council.