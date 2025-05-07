WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: cdc | hicpac | disease | hospitals

Trump Admin Shutters Healthcare Advisory Panel

By    |   Wednesday, 07 May 2025 11:52 AM EDT

President Donald Trump's administration has dismantled a healthcare committee that helped prevent the spread of infections in medical facilities, NBC News reports.

For about 30 years, the Healthcare Infection Control Practices Advisory Committee (HICPAC) helped to prevent the spread of infectious disease by producing guidelines for health care facilities on disinfection, hygiene, and other practices.

The Centers For Disease Control and Prevention wrote in a letter last week that of HICPAC's 540 recommendations over the last three decades, about 90% have been implemented fully.

NBC notes that the decision to terminate the panel and its members was made at the end of March, but the members of the committee were not informed until last Friday.

Connie Steed, who served on the panel since 2023 and was formerly the president of the Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology, told NBC News that the decision means that hospitals and other healthcare providers will lack guidance for how to deal with drug-resistant germs in particular.

"At some point, when things need to change, the guidelines likely won't change, and then people will be sort of flying by the seat of their pants," Steed said.

Jane Thomason, the lead industrial hygienist at National Nurses United, a group that had criticized HICPAC's recommendations in the past, told NBC that the group opposes the decision to shut down HICPAC despite their disagreements.

"While we had significant concerns regarding HICPAC's make up and proposed guidance, the termination of the committee removes important public transparency," Thomason said. "Without HICPAC's public meetings, there is no longer any public access to the process for drafting CDC guidance on infection control for health care settings. This further undermines safety for patients, nurses, and other health care workers."

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
President Donald Trump's administration has dismantled a healthcare committee that helped prevent the spread of infections in medical facilities, NBC News reports.
cdc, hicpac, disease, hospitals
288
2025-52-07
Wednesday, 07 May 2025 11:52 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved