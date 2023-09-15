CDC: Gear Up for Winter — COVID, Flu, RSV on Their Way

Three viruses: COVID-19, flu, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are coming soon, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"We need to make sure the American people understand all three and what they can do to protect themselves," CDC Director Mandy Cohen said, according to NBC News.

Presently, the prevalence of all three respiratory viruses remains relatively low. However, the CDC has observed slight upticks in positive COVID-19 tests and COVID-19-related emergency department visits. Moreover, the decline in COVID-19-related hospitalizations has reached a standstill.

Humanity will be dealing with yet another mutation of COVID-19 this fall.

While omicron XBB subvariants maintain their status as the prevailing strains of COVID-19, on Wednesday, the World Health Organization identified a novel XBB variant, EG.5, which is experiencing increased prevalence worldwide and in the U.S.

The significance of EG. 5's emergence remains unclear. WHO emphasized that no evidence indicates it results in more severe illness. Dr. Cohen added that, at present, the virus remains susceptible to COVID-19 vaccines.

This autumn heralds the inaugural availability of vaccines targeting RSV within the U.S.

These vaccines, coupled with a novel monoclonal antibody injection designed for infants and the pending approval of a third vaccine, hold the potential to curtail RSV cases significantly. As experts assert, this virus traditionally inflicts its harshest toll on infants and older adults.

An upsurge in RSV infections in late 2022 strained children's hospitals. This surge predominantly affected babies and young children whose immune systems had not encountered the virus during the COVID-19 lockdown.

As reported by NBC, the Food and Drug Administration approved a monoclonal antibody injection designed to provide prevention against RSV for children up to the age of 2. In contrast to vaccines, which stimulate the body to generate antibodies, this injection delivers pre-formed antibodies targeting RSV directly into the bloodstream.

In the coming month, the FDA could potentially approve the RSV vaccine's administration to pregnant women. This vaccine would enable pregnant women to transfer protective antibodies to their babies, significantly advancing RSV prevention.

Additionally, earlier this year, two other RSV vaccines garnered approval for use in adults ages 60 and over.

This multi-infection scenario implies that many Americans will receive recommendations to undergo three vaccinations this autumn: COVID-19, RSV, and the customary annual flu shot.

However, accommodating this heightened demand poses a challenge for the healthcare system, said Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious diseases expert and professor of preventive medicine at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

"We're going to have to learn how to deliver those vaccines in a way that's effective in actually reaching the population at a time when there's already vaccine fatigue," he said.

"I think most of us are going to recommend it's OK to get flu and COVID-19 vaccines together but wait a bit until you get the RSV" shot, he added.

CDC's Cohen said, "Right now, they're having a pretty standard flu season in the Southern Hemisphere. But it's still early."

The previous year, the flu season commenced atypically early, in October, and reached its zenith swiftly. There is no indication of what the United States may encounter regarding flu season dynamics for the upcoming year.