×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: cdc | flu | cases | health | influenza

CDC: Over 6 Million Flu Cases Confirmed in US

Flu season ahead sign
Flu season ahead sign (James Vallee/Dreamstime.com)

By    |   Tuesday, 29 November 2022 02:15 PM EST

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced this week that flu cases have hit 6 million in the United States following the start of flu season in October.

The CDC reports that over 53,000 hospitalizations due to influenza have been recorded this year, with 29,000 deaths as of Nov. 19. The agency notes that the cumulative hospitalization rate is the highest since the 2010-2011 flu season.

Almost all recorded cases of the flu are Influenza A, and of those infections, 78% are the H3N2 strain and 22% are the H1N1 strain.

“We are likely to see an increase in the upcoming weeks,” epidemiologist Lynnette Brammer, who heads the CDC’s domestic influenza surveillance team, said in a statement to NBC News.

"People don't have a good appreciation for how severe flu can be," she added.

Dr. Ashish Jha, the White House COVID-19 Task Force coordinator, told NBC that “We are dealing with three very contagious respiratory viruses. Our expectation is we are likely to see an increase in the upcoming weeks," especially with influenza and COVID.

However, Jha noted, "nationally, the numbers do seem to be turning down. We'll want to see over the next couple of weeks where that goes. But the preliminary evidence right now is pretty hopeful."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced this week that flu cases have hit 6 million in the United States following the start of flu season in October.
cdc, flu, cases, health, influenza
211
2022-15-29
Tuesday, 29 November 2022 02:15 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved